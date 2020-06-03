OTTAWA -- Management at the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre says a new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a resident.

This comes just over a week after the long-term care facility declared an end to a COVID-19 outbreak that had claimed 11 lives.

In a statement on the Perley Rideau website, CEO Akos Hoffer says the single positive case was confirmed in a resident Wednesday.

"This individual exhibited symptoms a few days ago and was placed on contact and droplet precautions and tested for the virus on June 1. Today, the individual's positive test result arrived and the individual was immediately transferred to the isolation unit in the Ottawa building," Hoffer said.

The resident lived in the Ottawa 2 East section, Hoffer said. Moving the resident has limited the outbreak, thus far.

"With guidance from Ottawa Public Health, the outbreak is limited to only the Ottawa Residence."

An outbreak of COVID-19 is declared whenever a single case is confirmed in either a resident or a staff member of a long-term care home.

There have been 1,977 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, as of Wednesday's update from Ottawa Public Health. OPH was also monitoring 16 active COVID-19 outbreaks at city insititutions.

The data OPH provides are from the previous day, so the new outbreak at Perley Rideau will likely be reflected in official communications on Thursday or Friday.