OTTAWA -- Eight more Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported the new laboratory-confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in its daily report on Wednesday, while announcing no new deaths have been linked to COVID-19.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa was announced on March 11, there have been 1,977 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 247 deaths.

Thirty-six residents are being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

The Ottawa Public Health report says two previously reported cases of COVID-19 were determined to reside outside of Ottawa, “this results in one less death and two less hospitalizations than the last report.”

Recovering from COVID-19

A total of 83 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are now considered resolved.

Ottawa Public Health says 1,634 of the 1,977 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered.

There are currently 96 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Snapshot of COVID-19 across Ottawa

The Ottawa wards of Rideau-Rockcliffe and Alta Vista have the highest rates of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Public Health report shows both Rideau-Rockcliffe and Alta Vista have 158 cases per 100,000 residents.

Barrhaven has 128 cases per 100,000 people, Beacon Hill-Cyrville has 126 cases per 100,000 people, while Rideau-Vanier has 125 cases per 100,000.

The Snapshot of COVID-19 across Ottawa Wards shows there are COVID-19 cases in all 23 wards across Ottawa. Ottawa Public Health releases the snapshot every two weeks.

West Carleton-March has the lowest rate of COVID-19, at 55 cases per 100,000 people.