OTTAWA -- Sobeys is confirming a positive COVID-19 case at one of its Ottawa area stores.

In an email to CTV News, a company spokesperson said an employee of the Sobeys at 700 Terry Fox Dr. in Kanata had tested positive and last worked in the store July 22. Their positive test result came in July 30, according to the company.

"All measures recommended by Public Health have been implemented fully and are complete. Our ongoing and rigorous sanitation protocols are in place. One additional teammate is self-isolating as a result of this case," the spokesperson said. "This location is open and continues to diligently follow Public Health approved cleaning, hygiene, and operations, doing all we can to keep our customers and employees healthy."

No other details about the employee's role at the store, their condition, or whether they were symptomatic before their most recent shift were not provided.

Sobeys provides information on positive cases at its stores on its website. There were five cases in Sobeys stores in Ontario in July.

