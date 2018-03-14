

CTV Ottawa





A training video for Global Affairs Canada will see its facilities invaded by an armed intruder this weekend.

On Saturday, March 1st, the video will be filmed at 125 Sussex Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Filming will take place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 234 Laurier Avenue on Sunday, March 18th.

The department said Fire and Emergency Measures Unit will assist with the video portraying a lockdown/active shooter incident. The video, when finished, will replace the Government of Canada's use of the US Department of Homeland Security video.

To make the video as realistic as possible, the government said filming will have:

A plain-clothes RCMP officer acting as the armed intruder.

Individuals dressed as civilians acting as employees and building occupants

