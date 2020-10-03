OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has officially declared an end to the COVID-19 outbreaks at three Ottawa schools.

In their daily COVID-19 dashboard update on Saturday, the public health unit said the outbreaks at Louis-Riel secondary school, Franco-Ouest secondary school and Gabrielle Roy public school officially ended Oct. 1. Each school's outbreak involved two students.

Louis-Riel and Gabrielle Roy are part of Ottawa's French public board, the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'est de l'Ontario, while Franco-Ouest is part of the separate Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est school board. None of the schools closed as a result of the outbreak, though the CEPEO says one class at Gabrielle Roy was closed and the CECCE says two classes were put into isolation at Franco-Ouest.

Six other schools remain in outbreak status as of Saturday's update. They are:

1. Assumption School

2. École élémentaire Catholique Montfort

3. École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion

4. Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School

5. Lycée Claudel private school

6. Monsignor Paul Baxter school

While outbreak status remains in effect on Monsignor Paul Baxter, OPH says the school will be allowed to reopen on Monday. Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the school on Sept. 18 and ordered the school to close for at least 14 days. According to Ottawa Public Health, two students and two staff members tested positive for the virus at the school.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

An outbreak in a school in Ontario is declared over if at least 14 days have passed with no evidence of ongoing transmission that could reasonably be related to exposures in the school and no further ill individuals associated with the initial exposed cohorts have tests pending.