OTTAWA -- A Barrhaven catholic elementary school will reopen on Monday, two weeks after being forced to close due to COVID-19.

In a message to parents, Monsignor Paul Baxter elementary school says Ottawa Public Health confirms the school can reopen on Monday, Oct. 5.

Good evening MPB families. OPH confirmed tonight that we can reopen our school this coming Monday, October 5th!! Please verify your email to access the letter or sign up using the following link: https://t.co/sDZs2yclPR. Looking forward to seeing our students again! — Monsignor Paul Baxter School (@MPaulBaxterOCSB) October 2, 2020

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the school on Sept. 18 and ordered the school to close for at least 14 days. According to Ottawa Public Health, two students and two staff members tested positive for the virus at the school.

Ottawa Public Health declares an outbreak at a school once it has been determined that two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 with an epidemiological link.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at nine Ottawa schools, including Monsignor Paul Baxter School.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board reports COVID-19 cases at 23 Ottawa schools. Forty-five students and six staff members have tested positive for the virus.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board has 89 schools in Ottawa.