OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has declared new COVID-19 outbreaks at three Ottawa schools and a daycare connected to one of the schools.

However, on Sunday, one of those outbreaks was declared over.

Outbreaks were declared at Barrhaven Public School, Béatrice Desloges French Catholic high school and De La Découverte French Catholic elementary school.

On Sunday, the outbreak at Barrhaven Public School, which began Nov. 12, was declared over as of Nov. 14. It had two student cases.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) says there is one active case of COVID-19 at Barrhaven Public School as of Nov. 13. No classes are isolating at this time, according to the OCDSB.

The French catholic board, the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE), says there are four active cases of COVID-19 at De La Découverte school and one active case at Béatrice Desloges, where five other cases are considered resolved, as of Nov. 13. One class at each school is in isolation, according to the CECCE.

OPH lists two total student cases at De La Découverte and two at Béatrice Desloges on its COVID-19 dashboard as of Sunday.

A daycare connected to De La Découverte school is also experiencing an outbreak. Ottawa Public Health says two children at La Coccinelle – De La Découverte have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 11 active COVID-19 outbreaks at schools and daycares in Ottawa as of Nov. 14, 2020:

Cornerstone Children's Centre - Heatherington Nursery School

École secondaire catholique Béatrice-Desloges

École élémentaire catholique De La Découverte

École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers

École secondaire publique Louis-Riel

École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers

Esther By Child Care Centre

La Coccinelle - De La Découverte

St. Mother Teresa High School

St. Mother Teresa High School, second outbreak unrelated to first

St. Patrick High School

The outbreak at St. Patrick High School is new. A previous outbreak at the school that began Nov. 9 officially ended on Nov. 13; however, a new outbreak at St. Pat's that began on Nov. 13 was added on Sunday.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.