OTTAWA -- One of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in an Ottawa long-term care home during the pandemic is officially over.

Ottawa Public Health reported on Thursday that the outbreak at West End Villa is over. The outbreak was declared on Aug. 30.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, 87 residents and 45 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Twenty residents at West End Villa died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 outbreak at West End Villa was the fourth worst outbreak in Ottawa by total case numbers.

Carlingview Manor: 260 total cases (170 residents, 90 staff) – Outbreak ended June 18, 2020. Starwood: 180 total cases (134 residents, 46 staff) – Outbreak ongoing. Madonna Care Community: 157 total cases (97 residents, 60 staff) – Outbreak ended June 8, 2020. West End Villa: 132 total cases (87 residents, 45 staff) – Outbreak ended Nov. 25, 2020 Montfort Long-term Care Centre: 118 total cases (87 residents, 31 staff) – Outbreak ended June 8, 2020 Laurier Manor: 103 total cases (65 residents, 38 staff) - Outbreak ended June 16, 2020

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond