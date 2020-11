OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Valour High School in Petawawa.

"[I]n addition to the one high school student who previously tested positive for COVID-19, two additional high school students at Valour High School in Petawawa have tested positive for COVID-19," the RCDHU said in a statement. "Two confirmed cases that are linked within the high school meets the provincial guideline for the declaration of an outbreak."

The health unit says all staff and students who are considered close contacts have been told to self-isolate and arrange to get COVID-19 tests.

The school will remain open for instruction as normal.

Anyone who has been told to self-isolate is instructed to keep away from work, school, or public places and to avoid contact with others unless it is deemed absolutely necessary.