OTTAWA -- A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at an Ottawa daycare, the third in recent days.

In Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard update on Saturday, the health unit said an outbreak has been declared at Renée Tassé Daycare.

"One staff case of COVID-19 is associated to the outbreak at Renée Tassé Daycare," an Ottawa Public Health spokesperson said in an email to CTV News. "This will be reflected in tomorrow’s report."

The outbreak at Renée Tassé comes just days after outbreaks were reported at two local daycares: the Pinecrest Queensway Headstart program on Ahearn Avenue and La Clementine Michel Dupuis daycare.

One child and one staff member at Headstart tested positive, Pinecrest Queensway said, while three staff members at La Clementine are positive, according to a statement from the daycare.

The Renée Tassé daycare is part of La Cité Collegiale. Neither the daycare nor the college could be immediately reached for comment Saturday.

Three daycares, two long-term care homes and two retirement homes in Ottawa are currently experiencing outbreaks, according to Ottawa Public Health.

Cases rising in children

Ottawa Public Health data shows COVID-19 case counts are rising in children.

Ottawa Public Health announced 22 laboratory-confirmed cases in children age 0-9 in the last 10 days. There have also been 33 confirmed cases in the 10-19 age category in that same timeframe.

On Saturday, OPH reported 11 cases in people under the age of 20, with nine of those in kids under 10 years old.