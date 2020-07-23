OTTAWA -- An Ottawa child care centre is closed for five days after a child and staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Pinecrest-Queensway Community Health Centre confirms that two people at their Headstart child care centre on Ahearn Avenue have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Headstart child care centre will be closed for at least five days. Pinecrest-Queensway Community Health Centre says the main health centre on Richmond Road remains open.

The children in the Pinecrest-Queensway Community Health Centre's Headstart program are 2-4 years old, and the child care setting with young children includes physical interaction. In a statement, the centre says the child care centre follows detailed protocols put in place by health officials, including creating cohorts of ten, including children and staff.

The Pinecrest-Queensway Community Health Centre says it is working with Ottawa Public Health following the positive COVID-19 tests and following all recommendations.

The space, toys and equipment were sanitized throughout each day. The centre says in response to the positive tests, the space, including all toys, has been given additional sanitizing.

The Pinecrest-Queensway Community Health Centre says all families with children in the Headstart program have been contacted by the centre, and were then contacted by Ottawa Public Health to advise of their options for next steps.

Ottawa Public Health has also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at La Clementine Michel Dupuis. The health unit told CTV News Ottawa that a staff member at the child care centre on Brian Good Avenue has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa Thursday evening, La Clementine Michel Dupuis said three employees at its daycare have tested positive for COVID-19.

It adds employees, children and families have been notified, and "have all been strongly encouraged to get tested and monitor symptoms while in isolation for 14 days."

Proper cleaning and sanitizing of all rooms will be done before a return to the building.

Starting July 2020, a single, symptomatic, laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member, home child care provider or child is considered a COVID-19 outbreak.