OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is confirming 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa in its latest report, marking an eighth straight day of double-digit increases in the total case count in the nation's capital. Nine new cases were in children under 10.

Since the first case was confirmed on March 11, there have been 2,389 total, laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city.

There have been 181 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ottawa in the past seven days, for an average of 25.86 cases per day. There were 62 cases over the same period of time a week before, for an average of 8.86 cases per day.

Ontario recorded a slight dip in cases province wide Saturday compared to Friday.

In a series of tweets Saturday morning, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 138 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ontario on Saturday and 66 per cent were in people under the age of 40.

Locally, 27 of Ontario's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases. Ottawa is reporting 28 cases with Windsor-Essex reporting 33. Like yesterday, 66% of today’s new cases are under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 25, 2020

Elliott also said Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients have all decreased in Ontario. In Ottawa, however, one more person was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 since Friday.

There are 11 people in hospital in Ottawa with COVID-19 complications; three are in the ICU. Hosptializations in Ottawa have been steadily rising in July. There was one person in hospital on July 8.

Active cases

The number of active cases is now the highest it's been since mid-May. There are now 234 known, active cases of COVID-19 in the city, the same number last seen on May 15.

OPH reported nine new resolved cases Saturday, for 1,892 total resolved cases, or just over 79 per cent of all total cases to date.

Cases by age

Nine of the 28 new cases reported Saturday were in children under the age of 10, while another nine were in people in their 20s.

Teens and people in their 30s accounted for two cases each, while people 40-49 and 50-59 saw three new cases each. There were no new cases in anyone aged 60 or older reported on Saturday.

Here is a breakdown of all COVID-19 cases to date by age: