Voters will see COVID-19 measures in place at polling stations across Ottawa on Election Day

Four new COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Ottawa schools

One new COVID-19 related death reported in Ottawa on Sunday

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 62 cases on Sunday

29,278 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 38

: 38 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.4 per cent (seven-day average)

3.4 per cent (seven-day average) Reproduction Number: 1.04 (seven-day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario. All students, teachers and school staff must complete the COVID-19 School screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed

ELECTION DAY

Elections Canada says voters will notice a few different things at polling stations today as people cast their ballots in the 44th general election.

"What's going to be different this time because of COVID-19 precautions, you may find that the wait is going to be longer," said Diane Benson, Elections Canada spokesperson.

"Everyone inside will be masked, all the workers and there will be plexiglass screen in front of them."

Masks will be mandatory inside the polling stations. If you forget your mask, there will be masks available at the polling station.

All polling stations will have single-use pencils, hand sanitizing stations and physical distancing measures in place.

To find your polling station, check your voter information card or visit the Elections Canada website. Elections Canada says you must vote at your assigned polling station.

Ottawa Public Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at four more Ottawa schools.

Each of the new outbreaks was declared Sunday with a start date of Friday, Sept. 17 at the following schools:

École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau – two student cases, zero staff cases

Lycée Claudel – two student cases, zero staff cases

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School – two student cases, zero staff cases

St. Paul High School – two student cases, zero staff cases

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at seven schools, while 49 schools have confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, and one new death linked to the virus.

The health unit reported the woman who passed away due to novel coronavirus was in her 90s.

It's the second death linked to COVID-19 in September.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 29,278 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 595 deaths.