OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa Public Health reports 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, along with two new deaths linked to the virus

Premier Doug Ford hints at new measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Ontario

An eastern Ontario school board will close all schools when buses are cancelled due to poor weather

Santa Claus is not coming to four major Ottawa malls this year due to COVID-19.

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre is now open at the National Arts Centre. The centre will operate seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ontario schools will not have an extended winter break this year

Students and teachers will not have an extended winter break this year.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that after consultations with health officials, the Ontario Government will not mandate an extended school closure around the holidays.

"We have consulted with the chief medical officer of health as well as the Public Health Measures Table and have determined that an extended winter holiday is not necessary at this time, given Ontario’s strong safety protocols, low levels of transmission and safety within our schools," Lecce said.

"We are fully committed to building upon our national leading plan to keep kids learning and safe. We will continue to consider any option and take decisive action to ensure we deliver on this shared priority of keeping schools open in January and beyond."

COVID-19 case numbers rise in Ottawa following Tuesday's low numbers

Ottawa Public Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, the third lowest one-day increase in novel coronavirus cases this month.

There are two more deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 7.990 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 363 deaths.

The 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday comes one day after 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa, the lowest one-day increase in cases in November.

Ontario premier says he will announce new COVID-19 measures later this week

Premier Doug Ford hints new measures will be imposed in some areas of Ontario this week to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking at Queen's Park on Wednesday, Ford said the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region is "extremely troubling."

"Right now, we're staring down the barrel of another lockdown in these regions," said Ford.

"Last week, I asked the chief medical officer of health to come back with recommendations on what we need to do to flatten the curve in the second wave. We expect the measures to be discussed at cabinet and announced in the coming days."

An eastern Ontario school board will close all schools when buses are cancelled due to poor weather this winter

The Upper Canada School Board will close all schools on days when transportation is cancelled due to inclement weather this winter.

In the past, schools remained open when bus transportation was cancelled due to poor weather, with some classes blended together to maximize supervision.

In a note to parents and guardians, the Upper Canada District School Board says due to COVID-19 protocols in schools, blended-classes on snow days "cannot happen" with the requirement to maintain existing cohorts.

"As well, we can’t guarantee proper supervision for each cohort as road conditions may not permit all staff to travel to their schools," said the UCDSB note to parents.

"For the 2020-2021 school year, schools will be required to close when school transportation is cancelled due to poor weather conditions."

Santa Claus will not visit four Ottawa malls this holiday season due to COVID-19

Santa Claus is not coming to four major Ottawa malls this holiday season due to COVID-19.

Just days after the Rideau Centre announced in-person visits with Santa have been cancelled, Place d'Orleans, St. Laurent Centre and Bayshore Shopping Centre have also cancelled Santa's visit this Christmas.

Hazeldean Mall is hosting visits with Santa, by appointment only.

Santa will arrive at Carlingwood Shopping Centre on Nov. 21.