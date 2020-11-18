OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa today, the third lowest one-day increase in cases this month.

Across Ontario, 1,417 new cases of COVID-19 were announced. There are 463 new cases of COVID-19 in Peel Region, 410 cases in Toronto and 178 cases in York Region.

The 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday comes one day after 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa, the lowest one-day increase in cases in November.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches was asked what is Ottawa doing right to help limit the spread of COVID in the community.

"It is about individual people who are wearing their mask, who are keep two metres distance from others, who are staying home when they're sick, unless of course they're going to get their COVID test. That's what work, it actually works," said Dr. Etches.

"We don't have to live with high COVID numbers if we're able to support people to do those things."

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health unit reported three new cases.

One new case was confirmed in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

There are no new cases in Renfrew County.