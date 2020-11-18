OTTAWA -- Santa Claus will not be dropping by some of Ottawa major shopping malls this Christmas due to COVID-19.

Just days after the Rideau Centre cancelled in-person visits with Santa Claus, both Bayshore Shopping Centre and St. Laurent Centre say Santa will not be visiting the mall during the holidays. COVID-19 is also preventing Santa from visiting Place d'Orleans this year.

"Due to the evolution of the situation in regards to COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel photos with Santa this year, as well as mini portrait sessions," said Bayshore Shopping Centre on its website.

"The health and safety of our customers, tenants and employees continues to be our number one priority as we head into the holiday shopping season."

Bayshore had been planning to allow kids to visit Santa, six feet away this holiday season.

St. Laurent Centre also announced Tuesday evening that Santa will not be coming to the mall this holiday season.

"As a precautionary measure to help contain the spread of COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel in person visits with Santa at St. Laurent this Christmas season," said St. Laurent on its website.

"While we very much regret having to cancel this annual tradition, St. Laurent is committed to the health and safety of our tenants, guests, employees, and communities."

Place d'Orleans announced late last week that it cancelled in-person visits with Santa Claus. The mall is planning a "safe, fun and special promotion with Santa", with more details expected soon.

Hazeldean Mall is hosting visits with Santa, by appointment only.

Santa will arrive at Carlingwood Shopping Centre on Nov. 21.