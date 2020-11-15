OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa sees 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the same day Ontario reported another record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases

Kingston's top doctor is telling people to stay close to home following a spike in COVID-19 cases

An infectious disease specialist says a second COVID-19 lockdown would need to be more restrictive than the first shutdown in March-April

Pembroke boy delivering crates of smiles to kids during COVID-19 pandemic

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 595 Moodie Dr. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at 1485 Heron Rd. is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre at the Ray Friel Recreation Complex – 1585 Tenth Line Rd. is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It offers an appointment with a physician (including appropriate tests) for residents who are experiencing more significant symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing or a sore throat, or testing only for residents with mild symptoms or others who qualify for testing under current guidelines.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Road is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Monday will be the final day for the drive-thru assessment centre on Coventry Road. A new drive-thru assessment centre will open at the National Arts Centre on Thursday.)

To book an appointment, click here.

The Centretown Community Health Centre at 420 Cooper St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

The Sandy Hill Community Health Centre at 221 Nelson St. offers COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Click here to book an appointment or call 613-789-1500

The Somerset Community Health Centre at 55 Eccles St. will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday. To book an appointment, call 613-789-1500.

See here for a list of other testing sites in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa sees 78 new COVID-19 cases, zero new deaths on Saturday, amid provincial spike

On the day Ontario set a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases, Ottawa Public Health reported 78 new cases of COVID-19.

No new deaths were announced in Ottawa on Saturday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 7,844 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 356 deaths.

Across Ontario, 1,571 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Saturday, Nearly 70 per cent of the new cases were in Toronto, Peel and York Regions.

As concern grows about a second lockdown in Ontario due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an infectious disease specialist warns the second lockdown would need to be more restrictive than the first.

"Quite honestly, I think it’s going to have to be even more restrictive than the first shutdown situation," said Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, adding a uniform approach across Ontario is required.

"I think we are fooling ourselves into believing that we can continue with this grated, targeted, surgical, peace meal approach, it’s absolutely unrealistic, this virus is getting worse everywhere."

Meantime, the Ontario Medical Association is calling for more restrictions on bars, restaurants and athletics.

"It was a fairly courageous and brave decision to tighten those restrictions less than a week after they'd been rolled out. We also know that there is more work to be done," said Dr. Samantha Hill, President of the Ontario Medical Association Saturday evening.

"We're going to keep advocating for better restrictions on things like indoor restaurants, bars and recreational settings. The reason we're going to keep advocating for things like that is because of the increasing evidence that these are the high risk settings that contribute to the spread of COVID-19."

Kingston's top doctor is urging residents to stay close to home as new cases of COVID-19 begin to rise in the city.

Ten new cases of novel coronavirus were announced in the city on Friday.

In a video posted to social media, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said, "our risk is getting higher. The number of cases that we're following is going up."

"The Greater Toronto Area has ongoing community spread, and everywhere in that community is a risk," said Dr. Moore in the video. "So, please travel if it’s only for work or life and death."

A Pembroke boy is delivering crates of smiles to help entertain any child during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea was born when Kendal Rooney started looking for a subscription box for her son Jake during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cost for just one of Jake’s Crates to try is $10. The cost of a six-month subscription is $8.99 per month. "I try to make them cheap so everyone can afford it," says Jake.

And the value for money is really packed into every box. Just the book alone put into the crate usually can cost more than $10 at a book store, but Jake’s Crates secures overstocked books to keep their costs low. Other items found in the boxes include small figurines, colouring sheets, markers, craft items, stickers, playing cards, jokes, local snack items, hats, and coupons to local businesses.

Jake’s Crates can be found on Facebook at “Jake’s Crates” or on Instagram at @jakes_crates.