PEMBROKE -- At the age of just seven, Jake Rooney says he has always wanted to run his own business. Now less than six months in and handmade out of his house, Jake’s Crates has over 100 customers.

Jake’s product is simple; a personally designed subscription box with toys, books, crafts, and local products pack inside to keep any bored, stuck at home child happy and engaged.

The idea was born when Jake’s mom, Kendal Rooney, started looking for a subscription box for Jake during lockdown.

"There really wasn’t anything out there," says Rooney. "There are subscription boxes that are $30-$40 a month and it just isn’t accessible for us and a lot of other families I think."

The cost for just one of Jake’s Crates to try is $10. The cost of a six-month subscription is $8.99 per month. "I try to make them cheap so everyone can afford it," says Jake.

And the value for money is really packed into every box. Just the book alone put into the crate usually can cost more than $10 at a book store, but Jake’s Crates secures overstocked books to keep their costs low. Other items found in the boxes include small figurines, colouring sheets, markers, craft items, stickers, playing cards, jokes, local snack items, hats, and coupons to local businesses.

And no two boxes are the same.

"They’re packed for what the interests are and the age," says Jake. "We put the name and logo on, so they’re basically all the same but they’re packed with different stuff for the kid."

Jake’s Crates is already up to over 100 customers after launching in the summer. Based on their projections, they’re expecting another 60 or so subscriptions this month. Their customers range from Ottawa, to the Valley, and even stretch into Quebec, and as far as Alberta.

This isn’t just a pandemic fling for Jake either, who has big plans for Jake’s Crates in the future. “When I’m older I want a building for it. Like a big building so I can be like Walmart and the entire building is full of these."

Jake’s mom is supportive of his ambition, which is seeing the crates and their creation take over every part of her home. "But it’s fantastic and he loves it and he’s learning some really great skills," says Rooney. "He’s delivering smiles right, and that was kind of his whole intention."

Jake’s Crates can be found on Facebook at “Jake’s Crates” or on Instagram at @jakes_crates.