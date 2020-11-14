KINGSTON -- Public health officials in Kingston are renewing warnings to residents to stay within the region, after 10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday.

There are now 26 active cases of novel coronavirus in the city.

On Friday, Dr. Kieran Moore, the medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, released a video on social media, warning residents to take precautions.

"Our risk is getting higher," Dr. Moore explained. "The number of cases that we’re following is going up."

Sisters Katherine and Yasmin Nam are split on how they feel about these new numbers, as the city remains in Ontario’s "Green Zone", which is the tier with the least restrictions.

"It kind of is alarming," says Katherine Nam. "I mean at first everyone was taking so many precautions."

"I’m not overly concerned," says Yasmin Nam. "I feel like we will be ok."

This week, three new outbreaks were declared, including one health care worker at the Trillium Care Community long-term care home in the city’s west end.

At Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Elementary School, an outbreak was declared after six cases were found, with two cases linked through school transmission. While officials say risk remains low, students have been switched to remote learning until Nov. 20.

Like many previous cases in the region, the new ones are linked to travel. That has left public health officials issuing a renewed warning not to leave the region, or host out-of-town guests.

"The Greater Toronto Area has ongoing community spread, and everywhere in that community is a risk," said Dr. Moore in the video. "So, please travel if it’s only for work or life and death."

While Kingston’s numbers are significantly lower than cities like Toronto and Ottawa, resident like Wally Alderice and Christine McCullough will head into the winter months with caution.

"It restricts what you’re going to be able to do now," says Wally Alderice. "You know as we come into Christmas and that, we’ll worry about being around family and that kinda stuff. But yeah, (just) kinda stick to the same routine."

"We’re still going to come here and enjoy our walks," adds McCullough.