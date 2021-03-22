OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ontario residents aged 75 and older can begin booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments today

Ottawa Public Health reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, and three new deaths linked to the virus

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County moves into the Red-Control zone today

Kingston's top doctor warns COVID-19 is starting to take off within the region

O-Train driver tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 86 new cases on Sunday

86 new cases on Sunday Total COVID-19 cases: 16,107

16,107 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 49.8

: 49.8 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.9 per cent (Mar. 12 to Mar. 18)

2.9 per cent (Mar. 12 to Mar. 18) Reproduction Number: 1.05 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Moodie Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Heron Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents aged 75 and older move to the front of the line today to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting at 8 a.m., anyone turning 75 this year or older is eligible to book an appointment to receive the shot.

You can book an appointment through the province’s online booking portal or on the phone by calling 1-888-999-6488.

The city said on Friday that more than 20,000 residents aged 80 and over in Ottawa had booked an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine last week.

Ottawa Public Health reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, and three more deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, there have been 16,107 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 454 deaths.

Ottawa's COVID-19 incidence rate increased slightly on Sunday to 49.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County moves into the Red-Control zone on Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework today.

Under the Red-Control restrictions, social gatherings are limited to a maximum of five people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Bar and restaurant capacity will be limited to 50 per cent of the indoor dining area, to a maximum of 50 people. For indoor dining, only members of the same household can sit at the table, with exceptions made for caregivers and residents living alone.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit covers areas including Brockville, Prescott, Kemptville, Perth, Almonte, Carleton Place and Gananoque.

As Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington moves into the Yellow-Protect zone, the region's top doctor is urging all residents to limit their social contacts to fewer than five people immediately.

"It's starting to take off within KFL&A," said Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) in a YouTube video on Sunday.

The health unit reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and seven new cases as of 8 a.m. on Sunday. There are 85 active cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

Dr. Moore has extended an order to curb potential parties and gatherings in Kingston until the end of April, when school ends at Queen's University and St. Lawrence College.

Under the order, social gatherings in Kingston are limited to a maximum of five people indoors or outdoors. All restaurants and bars that serve alcohol must only allow a maximum of five people to sit together, and collect contact information from every person seated. No dancing or karaoke is allowed.

An O-Train operator has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi says the electric rail operator, who last worked on March 18, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employee has been self-isolating since Thursday.

Manconi says the employee worked a rail shift on Line 1 running between Blair Station and Tunney's Pasture Station on March 18 from 4:55 p.m. to 2:02 a.m.