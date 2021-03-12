OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

The city of Ottawa begins COVID-19 vaccinations for all residents over the age of 90

INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: 365 days of COVID-19 in Ottawa

The head of the Ottawa Hospital suggests every Ottawa resident could receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by summer

Ottawa Public Health reports the highest one-day spike in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday in a week

Queen's University in Kingston declares a COVID-19 outbreak in a residence

Only household members can camp together at Gatineau Park this summer due to COVID-19

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 79 new cases on Thursday

15,338 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 36.8

: 36.8 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.1 per cent (Mar. 3 to Mar. 9)

2.1 per cent (Mar. 3 to Mar. 9) Reproduction Number: 0.98 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Moodie Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Heron Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa opens first mass vaccination clinic for residents over 90

All residents over the age of 90 in the city of Ottawa can now roll up their sleeve and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The city of Ottawa is opening the first mass vaccination clinic today to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public.

If you were born in 1931 or earlier and live anywhere in the city of Ottawa, you can now book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Nepean Sportsplex community vaccination clinic.

You need an appointment to visit the vaccination clinic

The head of the Ottawa Hospital suggests all Ottawa residents won't have to wait too long to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"For a first dose, summer is very reasonable," Cameron Love, president and CEO of the Ottawa Hospital said Thursday on when all residents could expect to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is being led by medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches and Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte.

"As a community with Tony and Dr. Etches plan, there's a plan there to do sort of 10 to 15,000 (vaccinations) a day," said Love during an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll.

"If the doses continue to climb through April and we get the volume of doses that are planned through April and May – that's 300,000 a month. With a million people in Ottawa, you can see we can get everyone in Ottawa with a first dose by summer."

Ottawa Public Health reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the highest one-day increase in new cases in a week.

No new deaths linked to the virus were announced.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa, there have been 15,338 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 446 deaths.

Queen's University is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 linked to the university community, including an outbreak in a residence on campus.

The Kingston university says it's responding to a COVID-19 outbreak at Watts Hall, where five students living on the same floor have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Five additional cases within the Queen's community off-campus are not linked to the outbreak at the residence.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Thursday, with 11 cases involving residents between the ages of 10 and 19. Six of the 12 cases are related to outbreaks.

You will only be able to camp with members of your household in Gatineau Park this summer.

The National Capital Commission has unveiled the rules for summer camping in Gatineau Park during the pandemic, including all group campsites being closed until further notice.

Summer camping runs from May 14 to Oct. 11, and you can book reservations starting Monday.

Only people living at the same address can camp together at a site, whether in their own camping accommodations or in a ready-to-camp unit.

Reservations for group sites will be cancelled this summer. The NCC says groups from more than one household may reserve additional campsites to comply with the directive.