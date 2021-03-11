OTTAWA -- You will only be able to camp with members of your household in Gatineau Park this summer.

The National Capital Commission has unveiled the rules for summer camping in Gatineau Park during the pandemic, including all group campsites being closed until further notice.

Summer camping runs from May 14 to Oct. 11, and you can book reservations starting Monday.

The NCC says it has established additional measures to protect the health and safety of campers and staff.

"These measures comply with Government of Quebec recommendations with respect to frequent cleaning of public places and signage. Your cooperation and responsibility are of the utmost importance," said the NCC on its website.

Only people living at the same address can camp together at a site, whether in their own camping accommodations or in a ready-to-camp unit.

Reservations for group sites will be cancelled this summer. The NCC says groups from more than one household may reserve additional campsites to comply with the directive.

Other measures include any person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been in contact with someone who has tested positive during the 14 days preceding their stay cannot be at a campsite.

Face coverings will be mandatory inside public places, and the laundry facilities will not be accessible to campers.