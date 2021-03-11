KINGSTON -- Queen's University is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 linked to the university community, including an outbreak in a residence on campus.

The Kingston university says it's responding to a COVID-19 outbreak at Watts Hall, where five students living on the same floor have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Five additional cases within the Queen's community off-campus are not linked to the outbreak at the residence.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Thursday, with 11 cases involving residents between the ages of 10 and 19. Six of the 12 cases are related to outbreaks.

All students on the affected floor at Watts Hall have been moved to an isolation residence and the residence has been locked down.

Queen's says testing is being done on campus and will determine if the outbreak is associated with a variant of concern. The health unit is investigating and conducting contact tracing.

Queen's has implemented strict protocols for living in residences, including limited interactions with others, and masks and physical distancing when not in your room.

The university says the initial case may be the result of recent travel outside of the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, Hastings and Prince Edward Counties and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark regions.

Queen's is also aware of five additional cases within the university community that are not considered part of the outbreak. Those students are isolating.