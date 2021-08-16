OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Ottawa's COVID-19 case numbers, active cases continue to rise with back to school three weeks away

Ontario reports more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 for a fourth straight day

The Rideau Carleton Casino reopens on Monday, one month after Ontario entered Step 3 of the Roadmap to Reopen plan

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 13 new cases on Sunday

: 10.6 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.0 per cent (seven day average)

1.0 per cent (seven day average) Reproduction Number: 1.15 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Long-term care staff, caregivers, volunteers and visitors who are fully immunized against COVID-19 are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test before entering or visiting a long-term care home.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Kemptville) – 15 Campus Drive: Open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for summer camp children and staff. All campers and staff must complete the COVID-19 School and Childcare screening tool daily.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, the sixth straight day with double-digit case numbers.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, there have been 27,977 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 593 deaths.

Active cases continue to rise in Ottawa, with 137 active cases reported on Sunday. Four people remain in hospital.

Public Health Ontario reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases across the province for a fourth straight day.

There were 511 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 350 involved residents who are unvaccinated and 67 cases were found in partially vaccinated Ontarians.

Rideau Carleton Casino reopens today

The Rideau Carleton Casino opens its doors this evening, one month after Ottawa and Ontario entered Step 3 of the Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Under a phased approach to reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic at Rideau Carleton Casino, the future home of Hard Rock Ottawa, the first phase will see slots and electronic table games open for patrons. Dining and beverages will also be available at Constant Grind, Caffe Italiano and Rendez-Vous Lounge.

Under Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan, casinos are allowed to open in Ottawa at a maximum capacity of 50 per cent indoors.

Patrons and staff must wear face masks while indoors at the casino. Guests must maintain physical distance between each other and there will be impermeable barriers, such as Plexiglas, in between players and table game employees.