Ottawa Public Health is reporting 68 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 cases in local hospitals remains steady.

To date, OPH has recorded 32,401 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa residents since the pandemic began. No new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday. A total of 618 residents of the city have died because of COVID-19 since March 2020.

The number of known active cases continues to rise.

The city's rolling seven-day average is 56.7, up from 39.3 one week ago and 38.3 four weeks ago.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 928 new infections. Ontario's positivity rate is 3.8 per cent, its highest since May.

Nine more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 879 previously reported cases are now considered resolved. There are 340 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, including 165 in the ICU.

The daily case count in Ottawa reported by Public Health Ontario was 48, which is noticeably different from OPH's count. Public Health Ontario's total case count for Ottawa is 42 cases behing OPH, and daily case counts often differ between the two agencies because of data lag and differences in the time of day that daily snapshot reports are compiled.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 29 to Dec. 5): 35.3 (up from 34.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 29 to Dec. 5): 2.5 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.17

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 928 newly reported infections reported in Ontario on Tuesday, 424 were in people who are not vaccinated, for a rate of 13.61 cases per 100,000 population and 401 were in fully vaccinated individuals, for a rate of 3.57 cases per 100,000 population. Twenty-six cases were in people who are only partially vaccinated (6.71 per 100,000 population) and the vaccination status of the remaining 77 people with new cases is unknown.

More than 11.2 million Ontarians are fully vaccinated.

Of the 340 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, 122 patients are unvaccinated, 75 are fully vaccinated, and 10 are partially vaccinated. No vaccination information was provided for the remaining 133 cases.

Of 165 ICU patients, 70 are unvaccinated, 19 are fully vaccinated, and three are partially vaccinated.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a five-week rate of 252.9 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in the city compared to 76.7 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people during the period of Oct. 23 to Nov. 26.

More than 815,000 residents of Ottawa are considered fully vaccinated as of Dec. 6.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has updated its vaccination numbers to include children between ages five and 11, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The healh unit releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 868,379

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 815,587

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 87 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 448 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, up from 431 on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 51 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 31,335.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are seven people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday. That includes two people in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 2 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 1

80-89: 3 (1 in ICU)

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 14 new cases (3,217 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 14 new cases (4,349 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (7,105 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 12 new cases (4,949 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (4,241 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Eight new cases (3,693 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,180 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (1,203 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (909 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new case (551 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health has added the new Omicron variant to its list of variants of concern.

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,329

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 4

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,430

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 122

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force says 1,220 swabs were processed at assessment centres on Sunday and labs performed 2,086 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 27 hours.

Ottawa's test positivity rate for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 inclusive is 2.5 per cent.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 15 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 35 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Four new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa. There are five ongoing outbreaks in health care institutions and 19 in child care and school settings.

Community outbreaks:

Multi-unit Dwelling: One outbreak

Religious/Spiritual Organization: One outbreak

Workplace – Recreation: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16) Carlington Recreation Centre - Licenced Childcare Centre (Nov. 17) Le Carrefour - Services de garde agréés en Centre (Nov. 18) St. Rita Elementary School (Nov. 21) Pinecrest Public School (Nov. 21) Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22) Holy Redeemer Elementary School (Nov. 22) Chapel Hill Catholic School (Nov. 23) École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24) Inuuqatigiit licenced childcare - Overbrook (Nov. 25) Notre Dame High School (Nov. 25) Maryvale Academy of Ottawa (Nov. 26) Frank Ryan Catholic Intermediate School (Nov. 26) Farley Mowat Public School (Nov. 28) École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère (Dec. 1) Half Moon Bay Public School (Dec. 1) St. Marguerite d'Youville Elementary School (Dec. 2) St. Thomas More Elementary School (Dec. 2) École élémentaire publique Jeanne-Sauvé (Dec. 3) École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Dec. 4) NEW École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Dec. 5) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: