1 to 3 mm of freezing rain possible in Ottawa-Gatineau overnight Monday

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and Gatineau as a low-pressure system moves across eastern Ontario on Monday.

The statement issued on Monday afternoon says freezing rain could be heavy at times over a few areas overnight and is expected to transition into rain by Tuesday morning.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," Environment Canada said.

"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."

The warning follows a special weather statement issued for the nation's capital earlier in the day.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

The City of Ottawa said Monday afternoon its winter operations team is prepared for the freezing rain.

"When the freezing rain begins, crews will be working on treating sidewalks, roads and our winter cycling network. This is our first deployment of equipment this season, and we are asking for your patience as operations may take longer than normal as staff get used to their newly assigned routes and as we adjust to the variable weather conditions," a news release said.

Staff said the Chief William Commanda Bridge will remain open at this time, but could be closed if conditions become hazardous.

The weather warning applies to Smiths Falls, Perth and the Ottawa Valley, including Pembroke and Petawawa, and parts of western Quebec.

Environment Canada map depicting the area (in red) across eastern Ontario affected by freezing rain warnings on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (weather.gc.ca/CTV News Ottawa)

Environment Canada says Algonquin Provincial Park could also receive between five and 10 cm of snow locally by Tuesday.

Ottawa may see its first recorded snow of the season on Tuesday with a 40 per cent chance of flurries forecasted in the evening. Low of minus 4 C.

Daytime conditions on Tuesday will be rainy and cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 6 C.

A person makes their way across Bank Street in downtown Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a 40 per cent chance of snow overnight.

The long-range forecast shows snow is possible the rest of the week and through the weekend.

Ottawa's first cumulated snowfall last year fell on Oct. 30 when 0.2 cm of snow was recorded.