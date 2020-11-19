OTTAWA -- An Ottawa councillor is reminding motorists to use the turn signal and check blind spots after he was nearly right-hooked by a truck turning in front of him on his bike ride to Ottawa City Hall.

Jeff Leiper posted video Thursday morning of his ride along Laurier Avenue approaching Bank Street.

In the video, a box truck can be seen turning right in front of Leiper as the Councillor was entering the intersection in the bike lane. Leiper was able to stop quickly.

If I haven’t seen the driver’s eyes, I prepare for a quick stop. I was ready for this one as a possibility this morning. But I do have a favour to ask of drivers: please signal your intended turns. A shoulder/mirror check would have avoided this: a signal would help me be ready. pic.twitter.com/Ua6hZROUrQ — Jeff Leiper (@JLeiper) November 19, 2020

"If I haven't seen the driver's eyes, I prepare for a quick stop. I was ready for this one as a possibility this morning," said Leiper on Twitter.

"But I do have a favour to ask of drivers: please signal your intended turns. A shoulder/mirror check would have avoided this: a signal would help me be ready."

Between Nov. 12 and 15, Ottawa police reported vehicles had struck three pedestrians and a 10-year-old cyclist.