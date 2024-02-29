OTTAWA
    Cornwall, Ont. man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's dog

    A Cornwall police cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) A Cornwall police cruiser. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
    A 37-year-old man from Cornwall, Ont. is facing charges after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s dog, according to police.

    On Monday, police received a call reporting the incident. Two days after, the man turned himself in at the police headquarters where he was “taken into custody, charged accordingly and released.”

    He is scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

    Police did not release his name to protect the identity of his ex-girlfriend.

