Cornwall, Ont. developer taking city to court for denied permits, affecting affordable housing
A Cornwall developer says a dispute with the city has stopped construction on numerous projects in the downtown core, including a plan to build 200 affordable housing units by 2026.
Aaron Bell is CEO of Rothmar Holdings, a local company that owns approximately 25 properties in downtown Cornwall, including commercial, residential and development properties.
But construction on some of those developments has been stalled since December 2021, with the city denying permits.
"The white building, that was to be five residential units," Bell states, as he points to a vacant building on First Street West near Pitt Street.
"So a year, the people have not been able to live in the downtown.
"We had pledged to Cornwall Housing and to the manager of Social Housing that we would bring 200 affordable units to the downtown by 2026, and we had offered to give them complete control of all 200," Bell added, noting he started to invest heavily in the downtown area in 2019.
"We've had an excellent relationship with the city, especially economic development group," Bell said. "They've been very supportive to what we are doing and it's been actually a pleasure working with the city, up until now."
Pitt Street in downtown Cornwall, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Rothmar has already transformed more than a dozen vacant buildings into useable space, working closely with the economic development group, who have even pointed out properties that could be turned around, and promoting the downtown revitalization on the Cornwall website.
Now, Rothmar has filed four applications in the Superior Court of Ontario to get answers on why some of the permits have been denied.
"People are without homes right now because of this situation," Bell said. "We've got two commercial tenants right now that we have been struggling for months to get permits so that they can open."
Bell said he has had meetings with Cornwall Mayor Glen Grant, Cornwall CAO Maureen Adams, and General Manager of Planning, Development & Recreation Mark Boileau on how to rectify the situation, but no questions have been answered.
"Basically, we went to the city and we asked how do we remedy this or how do we move forward," he said. "We were told on February 3 that there would be no movement, and so February 10 we filed in Superior Court of Ontario."
Mayor Glen Grant would not comment on the situation when reached by phone, saying it is before the courts.
However, the situation is news to Cornwall City Councillor Justin Towndale, who's also running for mayor, and found out about the court case on Monday before the mayoral debate.
"I can say with absolute certainty, this has not come to council," Towndale told CTV News Ottawa. "There has been no discussion about it at the council table and that's why I was floored, because this is a serious matter that dates back to February of this year."
He says the city should be partnering with developers who want to bring more affordable housing to the city.
"It's a big investment to build affordable housing and a lot of private developers don't want to do it," Towndale said. "Mr. Bell was willing to do it and that would be a huge benefit to the city."
"We have a waitlist, I think it's over 700 people who are waiting for affordable housing, and here Mr. Bell is looking to build 200 hundred units and that's something we need to be doing," Towndale added.
A development property on First Street East in Cornwall. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
In an email to CTV News Ottawa, Mark Boileau states the developer launched the case, "To resolve a difference of interpretation regarding the applicability of the Ontario Building Code to these projects. Our suggested course of action was to present the files to the Ontario Building Code Commission, which is customary in these disputed matters. The owner has chosen a different approach."
Boileau went on to say that, "The City of Cornwall is very committed to accommodating further development of housing in the city, and particularly in the downtown."
Downtown businesses along Pitt Street say the dispute is affecting their bottom line.
"We've seen the slowdown in downtown Cornwall because of this and it's a real shame," said Bill Halman, co-owner of the Happy Popcorn Company in a building owned by Rothmar.
Halman has plans to revamp their 11,000-square-foot basement into a family entertainment complex.
"We were primed and ready about four months ago to kind of get started on this and then everything has just stopped and we haven't got any answers why yet," he said.
"When you see stores that can't open because construction has stopped inside their buildings and permits aren't being issued or being revoked, you know there's a problem," he added.
"In our eyes, we would expect our elected officials to start mediating these two sides, the business side and the administrative side of the city, get together, start talking, get things moving," Halmar added.
Stacia Carlton of Essential Kitchen on Pitt Street, another Rothmar property, says the positive things that have been happening in the downtown are now suddenly under a dark cloud.
"It's very evident to most people, from everyone I've talked to, we all say the same thing, 'Why? Why is this happening?' There is no good reason for it," she said,
"There's some negative vibes downtown because of it, absolutely," she added. "Downtown Cornwall is, and could be, even more beautiful than it is. What has happened so far is gorgeous, and people are thrilled with that aspect it's just, it's so confusing as to why the rest is being halted."
"A long with our professionals, it seems to mystify everyone that hears about it," said Bell. "Why something that seems to be at the top of minds, for not only our taxpayers but also for the politicians, that affordable housing is the number one priority and yet somehow, we aren't able to get the permits to build this housing."
Bell said one permit was released 10 days ago, but 25 hours later, at 4:32 p.m. on a Friday, it was then revoked.
"I think it's important to note that the city already had that permit longer than the code allows them to review the permit, and now he's saying it's revoked and needs longer to review it," Bell said.
"We've been asked to provide another drawing for them, which was provided, and we still have no permit. So that's another business that is stalled, not being able to open," he added.
Bell said he was not planning to go public about the situation, but with being held up since February, and the recent permit that was revoked "was the last straw."
"These are small businesses, these aren't national retailers, these are small mom and pop businesses who are being refused by the city to open their doors," Bell said. "It's not just me that is losing money now; these are small businesses losing money."
"We've lost this entire (construction) season and these houses have not been built," he said, noting the local trade industry has also lost work with projects halted.
"It doesn't seem to make any sense. My lawyers, my professionals that I work with. It's frustrating."
CTV News reached out to the firm representing Bell, Perley-Robertson, Hill and McDougall, who are based out of Ottawa.
Partners Joshua Moon and Andrew Lentz said the situation is puzzling, and while the city of Cornwall has retained counsel, they haven't engaged with them on the merits since being served.
"I will say that when I go through the evidence I found that the position at the city puzzling and maybe in the course of time they will give us a reason to change our mind, but I haven't seen anything right now," Lentz said.
"It's unusual for a council to not be aware," Moon added. "This is a fairly significant piece of litigation in that the Chief Building Official is being challenged on four different properties, four different decisions."
"The stakes are high too," Lentz added. "They are high for the city and they are also high for our client. Our client is trying to do things in Cornwall and is being rebuffed and he's not sure why."
"This is affecting everybody," Bell said. "As the downtown was getting revitalized, as we were rolling forward, these businesses have survived the pandemic and now another roadblock has been put in their way. It is not just me, this is affecting everybody."
CTV News Ottawa reached out to the other two candidates running for mayor of Cornwall for comment, but did not receive a reply by the publication deadline.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
If an election were to be held today, the Conservative Party would win more seats than the Liberals, potentially enabling Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research show.
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
NEW | Canada should allow sale of foreign language-labelled children's medication in response to shortage, Conservatives say
The Conservatives are calling on the federal government to allow the importation and sale of foreign language-labelled versions of the same formulations of over-the-counter paediatric pain medication, in response to an ongoing nationwide shortage.
Feds ask court to dismiss $2.5 billion class-action lawsuit brought on by Black public servants
The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit brought forward by a group of Black public servants, who allege discriminatory practices within the public service.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Tom Mulcair: What Legault's win might mean for the future of Canada
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
Ontario school board apologizes after four-year-old student walks home alone
A school board east of Toronto is apologizing after a four-year-old student walked home alone during lunchtime earlier this week.
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
Atlantic
-
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
-
'Distressed and exasperated': Prolonged power outages in N.S. and P.E.I. leaving residents exasperated
A provincial politician in northern Nova Scotia says she has received hundreds of messages from constituents struggling to cope without electricity and running water 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the East Coast.
-
Rising costs, labour shortages stand in way of quick Fiona rebuild in Nova Scotia
The desire to quickly rebuild after post-tropical storm Fiona is running up against challenges that existed before the hurricane-force winds left a trail of destruction in Nova Scotia: the rising cost of construction material and widespread skilled labour shortages.
Toronto
-
Walmart, high school evacuated in Caledon, Ont. after threat about explosive device
A Walmart and high school in Caledon, Ont. have been evacuated due to an ongoing investigation, police say.
-
What people in Ontario need to know about new credit card surcharges
Businesses in Ontario will be allowed to pass on credit card fees to customers starting on Thursday.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | TTC hit with lawsuits as employees allege workplace bullying, harassment
Insults, discrimination, mental distress and a lack of support from leadership – these are some of the claims brought forward by Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employees who say bullying and harassment have become commonplace in the publicly funded workplace.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec has 'lost confidence' in Hockey Canada; withholding funds
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
'Chaotic' communication, misunderstandings: report reveals why Montreal Pride parade was cancelled
Organizers of the Montreal Pride need to pay for security, communicate better, and hire more experienced staff to avoid another repeat of the devastating cancellation of the parade next year, according to a post-mortem report into the August 2022 fiasco.
-
Tom Mulcair: What Legault's win might mean for the future of Canada
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Northern Ontario
-
Early morning gunshots in Sudbury’s west end; four people in custody
Four individuals are in custody following a weapons complaint in the city’s west end in the early morning hours.
-
Timmins police investigate sudden death
The criminal investigation division of the Timmins Police Service is on the scene of a residence in Porcupine where a body has been discovered.
-
Award-winning Laurentian PhD candidate from Iran says her 'heart goes out' to protesters
Maryam Pourmahdavi, a PhD candidate of Natural Resource Engineering in Engineering Science at Laurentian University, is the recipient of the prestigious Gordon M. Ritcey PhD award.
London
-
Police identify suspect wanted in alleged 'hate-motivated' assault
London police have identified the woman who allegedly made racial comments and spat on an employee at a northwest London, Ont. business last month.
-
Suspect arrested in relation to September Bonaventure Drive shooting
London police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in east London in mid-September.
-
Man accused of allegedly throwing gravel at Trudeau to stand trial next March
The man accused of throwing gravel at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while on the campaign trail in 2021 will stand trial next March.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Five more charged after encampment removed at Manitoba Legislature
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged five more people after an encampment was cleared at the Manitoba legislature on Tuesday.
-
Man charged with distributing intimate images also charged with child pornography offences: police
A Manitoba man previously charged with distributing a woman’s intimate images online without consent has also been charged with multiple child pornography offences.
-
Dauphin sword attack sends one to hospital
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for three suspects after a man was attacked with a sword in Dauphin, Man., on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
Multiple stations respond to barn fire east of Listowel
Three horses are dead after a large barn fire on Highway 86 between Listowel and Elmira.
-
Guelph man in custody for alleged murder now charged with attempted murder months earlier
The Guelph man already facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a July homicide has now been charged with attempted murder in a separate investigation.
Calgary
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Calgary air quality poses 'moderate' health risk Wednesday
Air quality in Calgary deteriorated on Wednesday, peaking at 7 at around 10 a.m., which is considered high risk.
-
Info on AllTrails app sending visitors off track in Kananaskis: Alberta Parks
Alberta Parks is warning visitors to Kananaskis country against relying solely on AllTrails, a crowd-sourced app, that the organization says has placed hikers in peril.
Saskatoon
-
Police search for final suspect in Saskatoon woman's presumed death
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged two more people with first-degree murder in the presumed homicide of a missing woman.
-
Sask. Parks extend camping reservations to fall, winter seasons
Saskatchewan Parks has extended camping reservations at 13 provincial parks, due to increased demand.
-
Amid shortage, some Saskatoon pharmacies can make Children's Tylenol alternative from scratch
As a widespread shortage of Children's Tylenol continues, some parents in Saskatoon are turning to compounding pharmacies for help.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Man accused of chasing woman through Alta. town with machete, threatening to kill her
Charges were laid after a female victim was chased through the streets of a rural Alberta town by an armed man. Initially, "numerous" people called 911 about the victim – whose age police did not disclose – being chased by a man with a rifle Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul, a community of 5,900 northeast of Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Richmond, B.C., shooting victim identified as 21-year-old Toronto resident
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the man killed in a targeted shooting in Richmond, B.C., Sunday night as a 21-year-old Toronto resident.
-
'Unheard of': Tens of thousands of salmon found dead in B.C. creek as drought conditions persist
B.C.'s sunny, dry weather is leading to major drought conditions in parts of the province, causing devastating impacts for some wildlife.
-
Komagata Maru memorial vandalized in Vancouver for 2nd time in 14 months
Police are investigating the vandalism of the Komagata Maru memorial on Vancouver's downtown waterfront, and whether it's connected to the recent smashing of the nearby Olympic Cauldron.
Regina
-
'The will of the people': Petition calling on City of Regina to commit to solving homelessness crisis
As the one-year anniversary of the formation of a tent city in Regina’s Core Community Park approaches, a petition is calling on the City of Regina to commit to ending the homelessness crisis.
-
Man with ties to Moose Jaw currently at large: police
The Moose Jaw Police Service is advising the public of a safety concern, stemming from a wanted man with ties to the city.
-
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.