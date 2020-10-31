KINGSTON -- Under COVID-19 guidelines, little witches and ghosts came out to celebrate Halloween in a safe way this year at Fruition Farm’s corn maze in Kingston.

"It was just amazing to see their excitement as they ran through and tried to find the people that had the candy. It was so much fun," says mom Krystal Oxbro.

Fruition Farms has been hosting Halloween events for 15 years on their property.

This year is different; the farm says they pivoted to be COVID-wise, with physically distant wagon rides and candy given out by tongs.

Christine Paul says she wanted to ensure a bit of normalcy for families.

"I think everyone needs a little happy this year and it’s nice to get outside, gives you a little bit of vitamin D," Paul tells CTV News Ottawa.

Many parents choosing this as their safe Halloween event of choice, for their little ones, amid the ongoing pandemic.

Some residents, like Candic Wolcovitch, even choosing this over going out trick-or-treating later in the evening.

"This is it," says Wolcovitch. "We’re going to do this, then we’ll head home, watch some movies with the kids, maybe a candy scavenger hunt at home. But that’s how we’re celebrating this year."

While others, still choosing to join in on the trick-or-treating fun on Halloween night, even though it may look a little different this year.

"Go to like, nannas house and family and friends and stuff but yeah definitely not to any strangers houses," says Jenna Trousdale of her young son’s plans.

If families do choose to go, the health unit is encouraging everyone to take the following precautions: