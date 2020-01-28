OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are warning that they will treat all guns, real or not, as live firearms if they’re called to a scene.

“When a firearm is used to threaten someone, it is important to understand that police will respond as though the firearm is real (replica or not),” Police said in a press release. “The suspect represents a danger to public safety, and as such police will have a measured response to protect the community.”

Police spokesperson Cst. Amy Gagnon said things like airsoft guns, paintball guns, and pellet guns are readily available and have their legal uses, but are treated like firearms if they’re used criminally.

“They’re toys, used in a specific toy frame, for games,” she said. “When used out of that context they can become criminal weapons.”

She said there has been an increase in people using what turn out to be toy or “replica” firearms while committing crimes.

“They look completely like real guns. There are few distinguishing factors,” Gagnon said.

The warning comes after what police called a “dispute” on Queen Mary St. in Overbrook over the weekend.

Officers were called to the area at around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, on reports a group of teenagers was making threats with a knife and what looked like a gun.

Four young people were arrested. A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were charged. The other two were released.

Police got a warrant and searched a home Monday, seizing seven guns, believed to be paintball and airsoft guns.

This was the second case on the weekend where a replica gun prompted a call, police said. The first is still under investigation, but is believed to be similar in nature.

Gagnon said the charges one can face when using a replica firearm in a crime are the same as if a live gun was used.

“If somebody uses it in a robbery, it’s a robbery with a weapon. If you actually point it, it’s pointing a firearm,” Gagnon said.