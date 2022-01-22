A Stittsville family is grateful for the outpouring of community support after a fire ripped through their dream home.

"It’s been rough, it’s been rough, but thank you everybody," said Sean Toogood, who credits his eight-year-old son for alerting everyone to the smoke.

The family of four escaped with only their cats and a few belongings before the home was completely engulfed early Thursday morning.

"It’s surreal but then the support came in at a time when you’re literally falling," said Whitney Toogood, Sean’s wife.

On Friday, the Toogood family explained to Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron that their son Mason woke up them up when he couldn't get back to sleep and said, "something smells funny."

Friends and family have dropped off dozens of donations this week, including warm clothes, gift cards, food, and toys.

An online fundraiser has already garnered $25,000 in 48 hours.

The family says the support has been incredible and they are beyond thankful for their loved ones.