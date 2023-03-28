Committee approves $1 million sponsorship plan to rename Kanata Recreation Complex

The Kanata Recreation Complex will soon have a new name, under a 10-year partnership with an Ottawa automotive dealership.

The Community Services Committee unanimously approved a sponsorship plan with Tony Graham Automotive Group, which will rename the complex the "Tony Graham Automotive Group Recreation Complex – Kanata." Council will have final approval on April 12.

Under the partnership, Tony Graham Automotive Group will pay the city $1 million over 10 years, plus interest, for the naming rights on the complex on Charlie Rogers Place.

General Manager of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Dan Chenier told the committee it's "fairly rare occasion" that a $1 million sponsorship plan comes forward to the city.

"We are in recovery phase and we're starting to see interest now," Chenier said, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down sponsorship opportunities.

"But million dollar deals are few and far apart."

Up to $35,000 a year of the sponsorship funding will go towards youth fitness initiatives in the city of Ottawa. The city will launch a free weight and cardio summer membership for youth aged 13 to 17 at city facilities, and a portion of sponsorship funding will be used to enhance community events, programming and amenities at the Kanata Recreation Complex.

Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley told the committee he has been working on a sponsorship deal for the Kanata Recreation Complex "for years."

Staff say the amenities within the complex, including the two arenas, are not affected by the naming proposal. The Tom Flood Arena and Garry Burke Rink inside the Kanata Recreation Complex will be maintained.

The city of Ottawa established the Corporate Sponsorship and Advertising Policy in 2005 which established a framework for the potential naming rights of city property and buildings to support city services and programs. The Kanata Recreation Complex is on the list of city facilities available for the sale of naming rights.