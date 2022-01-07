Advertisement
Coldest night of the winter expected as frostbite advisory issued for Ottawa
People brave the brisk weather as a cold snap grips the Nations Capital in Ottawa on Wednesday, January 23, 2013. Temperatures hit a low of -30 C with windchills upwards of -40 C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ottawa Public Health has issued a Frostbite Advisory for Ottawa Friday night, with the coldest night of the winter in the forecast.
The forecast calls for a low of minus 21 C Friday night, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 25.
The health unit offers the following tips to prevent frostbite:
- Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in. If it's too cold outside, consider staying indoors
- Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag
- Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves
- Wear a hat
- Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks.
- Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks.
- Make sure you are able to wiggle your toes in your boots.
- Avoid drinking alcohol
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a clear night overnight, with a low of minus 21 C.
Saturday will be sunny but cold with a high of minus 11 C.
Saturday night will see cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Low minus 12 C.
The outlook for Sunday is cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries. High 0 C.
Next week will see daytime highs of minus 15 C on Monday and minus 19 C on Tuesday.