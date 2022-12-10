Cold and clear Saturday in Ottawa

It’s cold and crisp in Ottawa this Saturday, with temperatures slightly below average for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa includes a high of -5 C Saturday afternoon with a clear, sunny sky. The average high for this time of year is closer to -2 C. Expect a wind chill around -10.

A few clouds are forecast overnight with a low of -8 C and a wind chill of -15, about on par for seasonal norms.

Sunday’s forecast calls for about 2 cm of snow and a high of -3 C.

Monday’s outlook is sunny with a high of -4 C. Tuesday’s forecast is the same.

WILL IT BE A WHITE CHRISTMAS

A bit of snow in the forecast is giving hope to the possibility that Ottawa will have a white Christmas this year.

A “white Christmas” is officially defined as having at least 2 cm of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. So far in December, Ottawa has officially received just 0.4 cm of snow.

Sunday’s forecast includes 2 cm and a chance of flurries is in the long-term forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s senior climatologist David Phillips told Newstalk 580 CFRA earlier this week that it’s been a nearly 50/50 split for white vs. green Christmases in the last seven years, with four white Christmases and three green ones.