KINGSTON, ONT. -- The 'Coding For Veterans Career Caravan' rolls into Kingston on Thursday as the group said it's trying to recruit veterans into software and cybersecurity positions.

The caravan has made a number of stops across the province over the past week as it said it's looking for military veterans to take part in training, including an eight-month course at the University of Ottawa that gives members job-ready certification and training.

"They served us all with dedication and sacrifice during their military career and now we are providing them an opportunity to help fill the urgent skills-shortage in the IT sector, which is causing a critical drag on the Canadian economy," Jeff Musson, CEO of Coding For Veterans said in a news release.

"We have tech companies, defence contractors, and government agencies interested in filling their talent requirements with graduates from our program, while at the same time, our program provides military veterans with a solid career in which to gain stable, long-term employment," the caravan's Executive Director Pat Shaw said in a statement.

It said roughly 7,000 people leave the Canadian Forces annually and they want to bring troops from "deployment to employment."

The caravan will be available for in-person consultations at Kingston's Branch 560 of The Royal Canadian Legion on Montreal Street at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

It said it will be adhering to COVID-19 guidelines and will also make a stop at Trenton's Legion on Wednesday.