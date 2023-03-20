Coco-Caramel Rice Krispies Treats™

Gramma Stelli's take on the classic Rice Krispies Treats™ with coconut and caramel sauce....this is a real crowd pleaser.

Substitute bacon bits for the coconut flakes!

Serves: A crowd

Ready In: 20 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup coconut milk or whipping cream

1/2 tsp sea salt

6 cups mini marshmallows

10 cups Rice Krispies™

Toppings: Optional Caramel drizzle Coconut flakes or Bacon Bits Sea salt



Instructions:

Grease a 9x13 baking dish.

In a large heavy bottom pot, melt butter with brown sugar and coconut milk.

Bring to a rolling boil for 5 minutes; reduce heat and add marshmallows then rice crispies 4 cups at a time.

Once incorporated, pour into greased pan and pat firmly with parchment paper to prevent sticking.

Sprinkle with coconut flakes, cut into squares and watch them disappear.

Tip: Want more decadent? Make another batch of the coco-caramel sauce to drizzle on top!