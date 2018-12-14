

CTV Ottawa





The owner of a major golf club in Kanata says it’s partnering with developers to redevelop the land.

ClubLink, the owner of the Kanata Lakes Golf & Country Club, says it is partnering with Minto Communities and Richcraft Homes to “pursue options for alternative use of the golf course lands.”

In a press release, Robert Visentin, the Senior VP of Investments at ClubLink says the golf course is struggling.

“Participation levels have declined and people are playing less golf while operating costs continue to rise,” Visentin said. “Ottawa is a vibrant, growing city and we believe there is an opportunity to better utilize this 70 hectares of land to meet the interests of the community.”

The exact plan for the land has yet to be determined. ClubLink says it will be consulting the community starting in early 2019.

-with files from Newstalk 580 CFRA