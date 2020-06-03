OTTAWA -- It is a cloudy, humid Wednesday in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for three more days of cloudy weather before the sun returns in time for the first weekend of June.

While it is cloudy and the temperature is below seasonal, it will be a humid day in the capital. Environment Canada says with the humidex, it will feel like 27 today.

Here is a look at your forecast:

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 21.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening and overnight. Low 12.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Clearing in the morning. High 28C.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High 26C.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloudy with a chance of showers on Saturday, with a high of 21.

Sunday will see sunny skies and a high of 21C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23C and a low of 12C.