Climate protesters block Laurier Avenue in downtown Ottawa

A group of protesters blocked Laurier Avenue in front of Ottawa City Hall during the morning commute, as part of its call for the federal government to combat climate change.

Approximately a dozen people sat in the crosswalk on Laurier Avenue, just east of Elgin Street, just before 8 a.m. to block traffic.

The group held a sign, "On2Ottawa – Climate justice now."

A CTV Morning Live camera caught one driver getting out of their vehicle and dragging one of the protesters out of the way so they could drive through.

Ottawa police arrested the protesters blocking the street, and the road reopened to traffic at 8:15 a.m.

The group On2Ottawa says it has planned protests in Ottawa, demanding the federal government create a National Firefighting Agency to train and employ 50,000 firefighters by 2024 to handle the "first impacts of the climate crisis."

On2Ottawa said in a media release earlier this week that its members planned to engage in civil disobedience to bring attention to their demands.

On Monday, the group held a sit-in on the Plaza Bridge over the Rideau Canal, blocking traffic on Wellington Street. Police told CTV News Ottawa two people were charged with mischief.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have more information as it becomes available