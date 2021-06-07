OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting a new record for shots in arms in Ottawa.

According to data from the health unit's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 74,179 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Ottawa between May 30 and June 5, surpassing the previous record of 67,393 doses set during the week of May 16.

Local clinics and pharmacies administered 56,672 first doses and 17,507 second doses of vaccine last week, largely using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

June 5 was also the busiest day for vaccinations in Ottawa on record since the rollout began with 15,456 doses administered.

To date, 599,570 residents of Ottawa 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 70,208 residents have had two. The vaccination coverage accounts for 57 per cent of Ottawa's total population of just over 1.05 million.

The figures included in the vaccination dashboard are taken from the provincial system and include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated in Ontario.

On Monday, the province opened up eligibility to reschedule earlier second doses to people 70 and older and to anyone who had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on or before April 18; however, appointments in Ottawa were extremely limited.

The city says 96 per cent of its total vaccine inventory has already been administered. No new shipments of COVID-19 vaccines were reported on Monday. OPH says Ottawa received 62,940 doses of COVID-19 vaccines last week, not including doses shipped to pharmacies.

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being held this week for residents of certain high-priority neighbourhoods who have yet to receive their first dose. They can be found in the following neighbourhoods:

June 7-8

Where: Minto Sports Complex - 801 King Edward Ave.

Eligible neighbourhoods: ByWard Market, Lowertown East, Sandy Hill

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 8-9

Where: Overbrook Community Centre - 33 Quill St.

Eligibile neighbourhoods: Overbrook-McArthur

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 10-11

Where: Ridgemont High School - 2597 Alta Vista Drive

Eligible neighbourhoods: Ledbury – Heron Gate – Ridgemont

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

June 12-13

Where: Hillcrest High School - 1900 Dauphin Rd.

Eligible neighbourhoods: Riverview

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 12-13

Where: Canada Science and Technology Museum, 1867 St. Laurent Blvd.

Eligible neighbourhoods: Hawthorne Meadows-Sheffield Glen

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Second doses of AstraZeneca remain elusive

Ottawa Public Health reported a single dose of AstraZeneca was administered in Ottawa on June 2, the only dose administered locally since May 13. It was a first dose.

To date, 67,016 residents of Ottawa have received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 1,769 have received two. All but 67 people who received both doses of AstraZeneca were vaccinated elsewhere in Ontario.

Nearly all available doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been shipped to Kingston, Toronto, and Windsor to provide second shots to residents who participated in the pharmacy pilot project in those regions earlier this year.

The CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, Justin Bates, told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday that Ottawa pharmacies are expecting shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine the week of June 21, though the exact amount is unknown.

The Ontario government approved allowing residents who received a first dose of AstraZeneca to get a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as a second shot on June 4.

QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 599,570

Ottawa residents with two doses: 70,208

Percent of population 18 and older with at least one dose: 68 per cent

Percent of population 18 and older with two doses: 8 per cent

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 57 per cent

Percent of total population with two doses: 7 per cent

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH AT LEAST ONE DOSE