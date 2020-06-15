OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is taking its first steps toward building the new downtown branch of the Ottawa Public Library.

The joint Ottawa Public Library and Library and Archives Canada facility is set to be completed by 2024.

In a memo to city councillors Monday, Project Implementation Director Alain Gonthier said the City would be issuing its request for qualification (RFQ) to pre-qualify general contractors for construction of the new library at LeBreton Flats.

Mayor Jim Watson said on Twitter it's the first of four steps in the procurement process.

Gonthier says the next three steps include a request for tender for early works such as excavation and site remediation, expected in August, followed by industry engagement through the fall of 2020 and the winter of 2021, and then a request for tender for building the facility in spring of 2021.

The design of the $192-million joint facility was revealed in January.

The RFQ can be found on MERX.