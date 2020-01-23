OTTAWA -- Ottawa, take a first look at your new central library.

The design for the $192-million facility was revealed at an event early Thursday afternoon at the Ottawa Art Gallery.

The new facility on LeBreton Flats is a joint project between the Ottawa Public Library and Library and Archives Canada.

A news release from the city says the design's shape is reminiscent of the Ottawa River.

"Its stone and wood exterior reflects the adjacent escarpment and surrounding greenspace," the release said. "The large windows and top floors offer unparalleled views of the Ottawa River and Gatineau Hills."

Renowned architects Diamond Schmitt Architects and KWC Architects worked together on the design.

Shovels are expected in the ground in spring 2021, with the official opening scheduled for 2024.