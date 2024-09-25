City of Ottawa says $564k in back taxes uncollectable, recommends write-off
The City of Ottawa has found more than $564,000 in back taxes are no longer able to be recovered and staff are recommending councillors approve writing it off.
A report prepared for the Oct. 1 Finance and Corporate Services Committee meeting says around 99 per cent of billed property taxes in Ottawa are collected and paid in the same year, with the outstanding 1 per cent being paid in following years through various collection methods, such as legislated notices, phone calls, and tax sales.
Some taxes, however, are never recovered for a variety of reasons.
The report says that there is an outstanding balance of $564,254 that cannot be collected and should be written off the tax roll.
"Staff have determined that taxes billed on 190 properties are uncollectible or no longer payable and should be written-off," the report says.
Of that amount, $430,493 would have gone into city coffers, while the remaining $133,761 was intended for the school boards.
This total represents a fraction of a per cent of the city's overall tax income. The report says the City of Ottawa invoiced approximately $2.58 billion in municipal and education taxes in 2024.
The reasons for the recommended write-offs include an unsuccessful tax sale on a property that owed $12,005, disputes over taxes on properties owned by other levels of government or Crown corporations totalling $62,623, and $489,626 worth of unpaid taxes dating back to the 1980s that can no longer be collected or subjected to a tax sale.
"Some deleted tax rolls had unpaid taxes from pre-amalgamation periods in the former municipalities, dating back to the 1980s and 1990s. Over the last 10 years staff have researched, apportioned and collected as much as was feasible to collect. Since there is no longer a property tied to a deleted roll number, the City no longer has the option to sell the property to recover taxes and therefore must employ other mechanisms to try and recover the funds," the report said.
The city was able to collect on $1.9 million in unpaid taxes linked to 95 properties, but the remaining $489,626 has been deemed uncollectable.
"Properties that would receive the unexpected tax bills for the apportionment may have changed ownership since the original severance. Holding the current owners responsible for taxes dating back several decades might not be fair, especially when they were not part of the original severance process," staff said.
"Imposing tax burdens retroactively without proper notice could be considered procedurally unfair. The concept of fairness and a 'window of reasonableness' was also considered. Going back too far in time to collect unpaid taxes may be seen as unfair or punitive, and there might be a reasonable limit to the retroactive application of tax obligations."
Staff also said there were practical constraints in obtaining historical severance information dating back 30 to 40 years.
With regard to government properties, staff said the properties in question are tenanted spaces that were billed as regular taxes as required by law.
"Since these are regular taxes, the City cannot challenge non-payment through the Dispute Advisory Panel as they are not PILTs (payments in lieu of taxes). On the other hand, these properties cannot be sold to recover tax arrears as they are government owned. Many unfruitful discussions and negotiations have been held with the responsible government entities. Since no further collection efforts on these properties are possible, staff recommend that the taxes levied on these properties be written off as the City can no longer collect them," the report says.
The report did not say which properties or owners owed the back taxes, citing confidentiality of personal information.
Upon approval by committee, it will go to full city council for final approval, at which point, Revenue Services will ensure all the necessary adjustments are applied to the property tax accounts.
BREAKING Liberal government survives confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.
'It is time to leave': Joly to meet with Lebanese PM amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she will meet with Lebanon's prime minister in New York on Saturday amid the escalating conflict between Israel and militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
'She was victimized by a predator': B.C. court reverses transfer of $1.4M townhouse in elder abuse case
A man who "systematically isolated, manipulated, deceived, abused, and exploited" an elderly North Vancouver woman has lost his ownership stake in her home.
Trudeau accuses Conservatives of 'casual homophobic comments' in question period
With a confidence vote looming, debate in the House of Commons devolved on Wednesday into a heated exchange of accusations, seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggest Conservative MPs made 'casual homophobic comments.'
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
Pope expels a bishop and 9 other people from a Peru movement over 'sadistic' abuses
Pope Francis took the unusual decision Wednesday to expel 10 people – a bishop, priests and laypeople -- from a troubled Catholic movement in Peru after a Vatican investigation uncovered 'sadistic' abuses of power, authority and spirituality.
Tearful complainant alleges Jacob Hoggard raped, choked her after Hedley concert
GRAPHIC WARNING: A woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault in northern Ontario told his trial the musician raped, hit and choked her before urinating on her in a hotel room after she attended his band's concert and an after-party eight years ago.
Amadeus? Amadeus!: Lost childhood manuscript of Mozart discovered in Germany
Careful listeners of Mozart may notice an unfamiliar melody attributed to his childhood works in their streaming feeds this week.
Ottawa finalizes $500M bailout to Nova Scotia Power to keep rates in check
Ottawa has finalized a $500-million bailout to help Nova Scotia Power keep rates from skyrocketing due to delivery delays of Muskrat Falls electricity.
Maritime lobster harvesters walk out of DFO meeting over illegal fishing concerns
Lobster harvesters from the Maritimes walked out of a meeting with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) Tuesday after officials allegedly refused to discuss what harvesters say is illegal fishing that has been taking place out of season since August.
‘Hats off to him’: 87-year-old player still hitting the court in Sackville, N.B.
Wayne MacKay is still playing basketball twice at Mount Allison University at 87 years old.
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Thieves stole more than $2.2 million of merchandise from moving tractor trailers: police
Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for two others in connection with a rash of thefts in which thieves gained access to moving tractor trailers and stole more than $2.2 million in merchandise while the vehicles were stopped at red lights.
Toronto teachers’ union accuses Ford of diverting attention away from Grassy Narrows as province begins investigating controversial field trip
The union representing some elementary teachers in Toronto says Premier Doug Ford’s comments about a field trip highlighting the challenges facing a northern Ontario First Nation, which ended with students chanting pro-Palestinian slogans, are taking away from the plight of the impacted Indigenous Peoples.
Sound decision: Montreal to change bylaw to protect venues from noise complaints
The City of Montreal is promising to rapidly change a bylaw to protect entertainment venues and bars from noise complaints, after a court ordered a beloved music hall to pipe down.
Presidents Cup gridlock: Ile Bizard traffic chaos frustrates commuters
Even before the sun rose on Wednesday morning, the only bridge in and out of Ile Bizard was backed up both ways. The world’s top golfers are teeing off at the Presidents Cup this week. But the tournament is already causing chaos on the island, with commuters trapped in traffic, school drop-offs, and major deliveries disrupted.
Northvolt: how much is Quebec's investment now worth?
The opposition tried unsuccessfully on Wednesday to find out more about the state of public funds invested in Northvolt.
Tearful complainant alleges Jacob Hoggard raped, choked her after Hedley concert
GRAPHIC WARNING: A woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault in northern Ontario told his trial the musician raped, hit and choked her before urinating on her in a hotel room after she attended his band's concert and an after-party eight years ago.
Trio charged after Cochrane police seize drugs, weapons
Raids of two residences in Cochrane on Tuesday yielded $25,000 in illegal drugs, firearms and $3,500 in cash.
Northern Ont. ATV driver charged with impaired, threatening to shoot 'all of the officers'
A 25-year-old suspect was charged with impaired driving Sept. 21 after police spotted two people without helmets on an ATV on Sand Bay Road in Goulais River.
BREAKING Liberal government survives confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.
Suspect arrested after pointing realistic airsoft gun: Windsor police
Windsor Police have arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly pointed a realistic airsoft gun at another person.
OPP investigating “incident involving wild turkeys” in Tecumseh
The Essex County OPP is investigating an incident involving wild turkeys in Tecumseh.
'Lots of craziness': Street parties, closed roads, and labour dispute on tap for Western Homecoming
Thousands of Western University alumni are expected arrive in London in the coming days for this weekend’s 75th annual homecoming.
LHSC Shakeup: Board resigns, province appoints David Musyj as supervisor
A statement from the province said Musyj will work closely with LHSC senior leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.
SIU investigating woman’s injury during arrest by London police
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after they were notified of an incident between London police and a woman that happened Tuesday afternoon.
Human suspected of being bit by rabies-positive bat from Brantford, Ont.
The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) says it has its first case this year of suspected human exposure to an animal with rabies after a person was believed to be bit by a bat.
Couples, contractors claim they were scammed by Ontario wedding vendor
Newlyweds claim the company they hired to take their wedding photos and videos took off with their precious memories – and their money.
Stratford Police looking for wanted Kitchener man
Blain Snell, 30, is wanted on drug, possessing stolen property, imitation firearm and failure to comply charges.
Mystery surrounds Corvette found stripped of parts on dirt road outside Barrie, Ont.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
One person in custody following incident near Barrie high school
Police in Barrie have one person in custody following an incident near St. Joseph's Catholic High School.
Here's when a new road in Barrie's south end will open to traffic
This week marks the opening of a new road in Barrie's south end, which is anticipated to help ease traffic congestion.
Three dead, one hospitalized after crash on Manitoba highway
Three people are dead and one person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision on a Manitoba roadway.
Manitoba, First Nations group start recruiting workers to search landfill for remains
The Manitoba government and an advocacy group representing First Nations have started the process of hiring workers to help search a landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer.
'Their stories are not forgotten': Monument unveiled to remember victims of 1972 Winnipeg plane crash
A new monument honouring the victims of a plane crash in Winnipeg in 1972 was unveiled Wednesday afternoon.
Unarmed suspect tackled, restrained by Calgary police, ASIRT says
A suspect who died while in police custody earlier this month was unarmed when he was tackled and punched by a group of Calgary officers, the province's police watchdog said Wednesday.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.
$500K in cocaine, meth seized during Calgary drug bust
Police seized more than $500,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine from a Calgary home during a recent search.
Paleontologists unearth giant skull of Pachyrhinosaurus in northern Alberta
A giant skull from a rare dinosaur that's about the size of a baby elephant is being excavated in northern Alberta.
Attempted murder charge laid in assault at Wetaskiwin shelter
Charges have been laid in an incident that seriously injured a man at a shelter south of Edmonton last month.
More Indigenous participation in labour market would boost Alberta economy: Report
A new report says increasing Indigenous participation in Alberta's labour market could boost the province's GDP by between two and three percentage points, the equivalent of $8 billion to $11 billion annually.
Sask. Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill under second conflict of interest investigation
Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill is facing a second investigation by the province's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) – this time concerning investments into helium companies that have held government contracts.
'Felt trapped': In Sask. human trafficking trial, court hears woman forced into sex with employer
In a human trafficking trial Tuesday, a Bangladeshi woman says she was sexually assaulted nearly two years ago during her time working at a small-town Saskatchewan restaurant.
Man facing murder charge in relation to death of Peepeekisis Cree Nation woman
RCMP and File Hills Police Service say a man has been charged with second degree murder in relation to a suspicious death on Okanese First Nation early Tuesday morning.
'Felt trapped': In Sask. human trafficking trial, court hears woman forced into sex with employer
In a human trafficking trial Tuesday, a Bangladeshi woman says she was sexually assaulted nearly two years ago during her time working at a small-town Saskatchewan restaurant.
Canadian school photo company says hackers held Sask. students' pictures for ransom
A Canadian school photography company says it was hit by a ransomware attack that held about 3,500 photos of students in several Saskatchewan school divisions hostage, among others across the country.
-
Sask. Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill under second conflict of interest investigation
Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill is facing a second investigation by the province's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) – this time concerning investments into helium companies that have held government contracts.
Person shot, another bear-sprayed during 'suspicious occurrence,' Ridge Meadows RCMP say
One person was shot and another was bear-sprayed in Maple Ridge, B.C., this week, during what the RCMP has described as a "suspicious occurrence."
IIO seeks witnesses to Abbotsford Mental Health Act arrest
The agency that investigates cases of death and serious harm related to police in B.C. has been called to Abbotsford.
B.C. helicopter pilot sick with fever in days before fatal crash, report finds
The Transportation Safety Board says a helicopter pilot killed in a crash in British Columbia almost two years ago was sick in the days leading up to the accident and reported "shivering uncontrollably" before the aircraft went down.
Atmospheric rivers deluge parts of B.C. as storm season begins
A series of atmospheric rivers has been moving across British Columbia's north and central coasts and spreading into the Interior.
BC NDP promises to finance portion of thousands of new homes if re-elected
British Columbia's New Democrats have unveiled a plan that Leader David Eby says will help middle-income families purchase a home by financing 40 per cent of the price.
More than two dozen gun, drug charges laid against 4 in Metro Vancouver
Mounties say two men and two women were charged with more than two dozen drug and weapons offences this summer following a year-long investigation into a Metro Vancouver drug-trafficking ring.
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.