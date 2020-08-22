OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says an employee at the Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo sent Friday evening, General Manager of Community and Social Services Donna Gray said the employee is isolating at home and the Garry J. Armstrong facility is now in outbreak status.

"Staff are working with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) to ensure that all staff and residents receive testing. Communications have been provided to staff, residents, and family members today," Gray said Friday.

Residents are now in isolation and all indoor and outdoor visits to the City of Ottawa-run home have been cancelled.

Close contacts of the infected employee are also being tested, regardless of symptoms.

No other City-run long-term care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks, though all four have, at one time or another, had an outbreak declared.

This is the third outbreak declared at Garry J. Armstrong. An outbreak that began April 20 ended May 8 with three positive staff cases and zero deaths or resident cases. An outbreak that began June 12 ended June 26 with a single positive staff case and zero deaths or resident cases.

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health.