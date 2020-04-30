OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says no one has been reported hurt after a fire at a home in the Metcalfe area.

Firefighters were called to 2600 York's Corners Rd. at 9:48 a.m. by the homeowner, who said a fire had broken out at the back of the house.

The two people inside the home were able to evacuate safely.

Firefighters began a defensive response to extinguishing the blaze upon arrival. Crews remain on scene and heavy equipment has been requested to aid in putting out the fire.

What caused the fire is unclear. A fire investigator has been sent to the scene.

The Salvation Army and the Red Cross have been called in to support the homeowners.

Photos from the scene show significant damage.