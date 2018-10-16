

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The City of Ottawa is reminding residents they can’t consume cannabis on city property when Canada’s prohibition on pot ends at midnight.

Starting on October 17, it will be legal for adults to possess, grow and consume recreational cannabis. In Ontario, the minimum legal age for consumption and possession is 19.

The Ontario Government says it will be legal to consume cannabis where smoking is allowed, subject to certain exemptions.

In Ottawa, you will not be allowed to smoke cannabis in the following places:

On or near restaurant or bar patios

In City of Ottawa parks, arenas, recreational centers, libraries, pools

OC Transpo transit stations, buses and the O-Train

In enclosed public places, such as inside businesses, hospitals and restaurants

In enclosed workplaces

In common areas of buildings, condominiums, and college and university residences, such as hallways, laundry rooms and entertainment rooms

At and near schools

On hospital grounds

At child-care centers

Ontario’s legislation also prohibits the consumption of cannabis in a vehicle or boat, and requires that any cannabis in a vehicle or boat be unopened, in its original packaging or not be readily available to any person.