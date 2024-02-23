City of Ottawa launching new campaign to give names to city snowplows

The City of Ottawa will be seeking help from young residents to find names for 24 snowplows.

Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney announced on social media that the city's "Name the Plow" campaign, will give youth under the age of 16 a chance to name a snowplow in their ward.

The campaign will also be raising awareness for snowplow safety.

"Some suggestions for ward 11 could be something like 'Nickelback Express' or 'Darth Blader,' for example!" Tierney said.

The City of Ottawa said in an email that the campaign will kick off sometime this year and the names will be chosen in time for their deployment next winter.

"The campaign intends to raise snowplow safety awareness among Ottawa’s youth and have some fun while doing so," said Quentin Levesque, the city's director of roads and parking services.

"The campaign is in its preliminary stages of planning and the City will share further details as they become available."