City of Ottawa buys former nunnery for $11M to create transitional housing for newcomers
An Orléans property that once belonged to a religious order is now in the City of Ottawa's hands.
The city announced Tuesday that it had completed the purchase of 1754 St. Joseph Blvd. from the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa in order to provide transitional housing for newcomers to Canada.
The 26-acre property is located at the intersection of St. Joseph Boulevard and Forest Valley Drive, approximately 15 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa. The grounds are surrounded by trees, with Maison Notre-Dame-de-la-Providence sitting in the middle.
City staff say the building’s layout will make it easy to offer onsite social services and programming, resulting in better outcomes for clients and quicker transitions to long-term and permanent housing.
"With the transfer of ownership to the City, this acquisition will reduce reliance on Physical Distancing Emergency Overflow Centres, which are currently in City-owned recreation facilities," the City said in a news release.
The City says it paid just over $11 million for the property after councillors approved the plan in July. A report prepared for council said the acquisition will be funded through the federal government's Interim Housing Assistance Program.
1754 St. Joseph Blvd. in Ottawa. (Google Maps)
Ottawa has been seeing an increasing number of newcomers in recent years and shelter services are strained. The CEO of the Ottawa Mission said that asylum seekers made up 61 per cent of the Mission's shelter population last fall. Over the summer, there was discussion about "sprung structures" in Ottawa – tent-like buildings made with aluminum substructures and tensioned fabric membrane, that could include up to 150 beds while also accommodating private rooms and social services. Sources told CTV News Ottawa that the structures could go up in neighbourhoods such as Alta Vista and Barrhaven.
City staff estimate the building at 1754 St. Joseph Blvd. could serve 150 clients on its own.
"The acquisition of 1754 St. Joseph Boulevard marks an important step forward in our commitment to providing transitional housing for single adult newcomers," said Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. "This investment will enhance our accommodation system, offering stability and support. By increasing our capacity, we're ensuring that everyone in our community has a safe place to call home as we work towards long-term solutions."
Staff expect to start serving clients in the building in early 2025.
