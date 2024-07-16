Alta Vista, Barrhaven to be considered for tent-like structure to house asylum seekers

Ottawa's Alta Vista and Barrhaven neighbourhoods are being shortlisted as possible candidates for the installation of a tent-like "sprung structure" to house asylum seekers.

Area Coun. Marty Carr says she was informed by city staff that two properties located at 1661 and 1671 St. Laurent Boulevard have been selected as one of the top sites on the list for the installation of a modular tension fabric building that could have up to 150 beds.

"We have a responsibility as leaders to welcome and integrate community members into our ward," Carr said on her website.

"War, persecution and human rights violations have forced asylum seekers to flee. To escape violence and threats to their lives, many leave with little more than the clothes they’re wearing and often face hardship when they arrive."

The Heron Road Community Centre has been serving as a welcome shelter in Alta Vista for the last ten months, but are "not suitable" as a shelter. Carr says the sprung shelters are a more "dignified form" of temporary accommodation.

City of Ottawa staff had been looking at over 70 possible candidates for the installation of the structures, which were prioritized as a housing solution because they can be constructed quickly. The city has narrowed down the list to three potential locations for two “sprung structures.”

The emergency shelters are meant to address the "unprecedented levels of irregular migration" in Ottawa, according to a city memo.

Barrhaven is also on the shortlist for a possible location to place one of the structures.

Some councillors, including Barrhaven East Coun. Wilson Lo and Barrhaven West Coun. David Hill, have raised concerns in recent weeks at the city's plan to use the structures for asylum housing.

Lo moved a motion at last week's city council meeting, and seconded by Hill, to take away staff's authority to look at the location options, arguing that staff would be making a multi-million dollar decision on introducing a new shelter system without council oversight. Council ultimately voted down the motion.

"How the city manages its Federal funding in support of refugees is the job of the city, and putting these vulnerable newcomers into communal tents is not the right answer, regardless of the location in the city," Hill said on social media site X.

Lo told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal last week that with a 12-18 month timeline to set up a sprung structure, there are other options available.

"I can't wrap up my head around why we can't pursue the permanent, proper solution and add to our housing stock at the same time, rather than something that is temporary," Lo said.

In a post on Facebook, Lo said Orléans is another possible location for one of the structures.

"To be clear, no hard decision has been made, and nothing is proceeding," Lo posted. "Councillors Hill, (Catherine) Kitts, and I are continuing to work on the item to ensure we achieve the best possible result for everybody involved."

Staff say the city is looking at other options, including permanent housing.

Carr argues that thousands of permanent housing units are being built, but take time to build.

"It is important to understand that the population that will be served is not eligible for permanent housing. To be on the social housing registry for subsidized housing, you need to be a Canadian citizen, a landed immigrant, a refugee or a refugee claimant," Carr said on her website.

"Asylum seekers worldwide are dependent on non-profits and shelters when they arrive. There is no program in place anywhere that offers immediate, permanent housing to asylum seekers."

The city has not yet said whether a final decision has been made on the location of the sprung structure. Staff say the goal is to open the new structures in 2025.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle and Jackie Perez